An orphan care summit held under the banner of the Shelter India Charitable Trust at Pulikkal on Sunday called upon the government to optimize the schemes meant for orphans and the destitute.

Thousands of people in the State are living on the streets without a proper home or a piece of land, the summit said.

“Government agencies and volunteer organisations should come forward to rehabilitate these people who rarely become beneficiaries of any government scheme,” it said.Kondotty block panchayat vice-president A. Abdul Kareem inaugurated the summit in which the widows and orphans from different districts adopted by Shelter India participated.

Shelter India chairman P.N. Shabeel, CPI(M) Pulikkal branch secretary M. Swalah, other office-bearers Abdul Kabeer, Shameel Manjeri, Mashoor Ali, and V. Abdul Latheef spoke.

The Shelter India has been leading several initiatives like shelter homes, medical helpdesk, medicare, care for widows, well construction for the poor, interest-free financial support, education support, blood donors forum and anti-drug movement.