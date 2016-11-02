The 60th anniversary of Kerala Formation Day was celebrated in the district on Tuesday.

Addressing a function to mark the district-level inauguration of the day at Nehru Arts & Science College, Kanhangad, on Tuesday, P. Karunakaran, MP, underscored the need to make Malayalam compulsory in schools.

Mr. Karunakaran urged introduction of Malayalam as a compulsory subject in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the State.

District Collector K. Jeevanbabu was present at the function.

The function also marked the commencement of the district-level administrative language week celebrations.