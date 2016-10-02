Concern over shortage of geriatric care centres in Kerala

: The State government should address the problem of shortage of geriatric care centres. Kerala has the largest elderly population in the country (12 per cent), says Steve Paul of the Geriatric centre at Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital in Thrissur. The national average of elderly persons is 9 per cent.

Geriatrics should be included in the medical education syllabus. Not many hospitals have special geriatric care centres, Dr. Paul points out.

Health problems

The most common health problems faced by the elderly include urinary incontinence (mostly due to involuntary contraction of urinary bladder), memory loss, depression and injuries due to fall.

Old age has become a burden these days, says Aravindakshan of the Pain and Palliative Care Society, Thrissur.

“Ailments gnaw at every organ, bone and nerve. Own children turn strangers, may be not out of volition, but perhaps compulsion. But more and more elderly people feel isolated in nuclear families,” Mr. Aravindakshan, who regularly conducts home care services for the elderly, observes from his experience.

The number of elderly people missing from homes has increased. One can find many old destitute people on the city streets these days, he adds.

Social alienation

“Many elders, especially whose kin are abroad, feel isolated. Many times, illnesses restrict their movement and they get socially alienated. This may lead to depression or even dementia,” Dr. Paul points out.

Senior citizen clubs, which are popular in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi, are a good option for the elderly to communicate with people of their age and share their woes.

Socialisation will make them mentally and physically healthy. Day care centres for the elderly are another good option to avoid isolation.

Elderly-friendly facilities

Keralites, who spent crores of rupees on constructing houses, seldom invest much in preparing elderly-friendly facilities in their houses.

There are many elderly-care facilities and products now to help the elderly to lead a dignified life.

But people are not much aware of it, says C.K. Sreevidya, Managing Partner of Home Care, an Eldercare Speciality Shop, in Thrissur.

Specialised products

“Falls are a leading cause of disability for people above 65 years. Specialised products provide solutions to make homes a safe and comfortable place for the elderly. “

A series of products from toilet safety rail, anti-slip solutions, grab bars, magnifying lens for reading, raised toilet seats to tailor-made special toilets are now available in the market in the State.

