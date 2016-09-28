Union Law Minister Sadananda Gowda is greeted by Chinmaya Mission’s State regional head Viviktananda Sarawathi during his recent visit to the Chinmaya Vidyalayain Kasaragod.

Union Law Minister Sadananda Gowda has underscored the need to create an ambience for fostering creativity and skill development among students.

Parents and teachers should create a conducive atmosphere to help the students foster creativity and skill development while pursuing their studies, the Union Minister said during his visit to the Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Kasaragod recently.

Mr. Gowda was felicitated by Chinmaya Mission regional head and school president Viviktananda Saraswathi. School Principal B. Pushparaj, teachers, and senior mission staff members were present.

The Minister later visited Digvijayay Museum and “dhyana Mandir” on the campus.