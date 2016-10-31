K.C. Venugopal, MP, has urged the State government to expedite implementation of the Alappuzha drinking water scheme.

Though 95 per cent of the scheme had been completed, the commissioning of the scheme, enunciated by the Central government, was getting inordinately delayed.

The project is intended to provide drinking water to 5 lakh people living in the municipal area and 8 adjoining panchayats.

The Minister for Water Resources had promised to adopt measures to expedite the commissioning of the project, he said in a statement.

Doubling work

Mr. Venugopal also wanted the government to take up works on doubling of railway lines.

The Railways had insisted on the State government share to the extent of 50 per cent but the latter had rejected it.

The State was following a policy that only new projects announced in the budget would be given assistance.

The issue should be resolved through discussions, he said.