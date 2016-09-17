The Kerala and Karnataka governments should take steps to address issues faced by Kannada-speaking linguistic minorities, Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare K.R. Ramesh Kumar has said.

Development schemes

The governments should take steps to address the issues faced by the linguistic minorities and bring in development programmes in the backward region, he said.

The Minister was inaugurating a programme to mark Onam festivities organised by the Kerala chapter of the Karnataka Jnanapad Parishath at Kumbla, near here, on Friday.

P. Karunakaran, MP, and parishath’s Kerala chapter president Keshavaprasad were among those who addressed the gathering.