Speakers at Eid prayers attack those misleading youth in Kerala

The Eid congregations in different parts of Kerala saw speakers go beyond their normal exhortations to the faithful to caution them against terrorism and the brand of Islam propagated by the terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

Two key speakers at the Eid congregations at Kochi and Kozhikode did not mince words while attacking those seeking to propagate the terrorist arguments and misleading youth in Kerala on the promise of helping them find heaven, leaving behind their families under a cloud of suspicion.

Ismail Kangarappady, who led the prayer at Marine Drive in Kochi, alleged that the IS was the creation of a conspiracy hatched by imperialist, Zionist and fascist forces out to malign Islam. By creating such an organisation they aim at sowing suspicions in the minds of people of different religions about Islam and its followers.

“One cannot even regard the IS as an Islamic terrorist outfit. The ideals they propagate have nothing to do with real Islam,” Mr. Ismail said, and added that extremism and terrorism were alien to Islam, which propagated peace and well being of humanity. He alleged that there was a concerted effort by imperialist, Zionist and fascist forces to create an impression that Islam lacked humanity and its followers were to be feared.

In his address at the congregation at the Kozhikode beach in the morning, Shareef Melethil, vice-president of the Ithihadu Shubbanil Mujahideen (ISM), youth wing of Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM), said the faithful should be more vigilant against building walls in the name of religion.

Without referring to the incident of the disappearance of some Muslim youths from the State and suspected to have joined the Islamic State militants, he said that seeking a mysterious paradise was not Jihad and it was also un-Islamic. Earlier too people had left the country. But their parents and relatives should not be kept under the shadow of doubt, he said. In his Eid al-Adha message, Sayyid Muhammed Koya Thangal, Quzai of Calicut, exhorted the faithful to uphold and strengthen mutual trust, brotherhood and family ties.