Against the backdrop of the recent refusal of entry to journalists by lawyers into the courts in Kerala, the Organisation of Newspaper Society (ONS) has urged the Central government to enact a law to protect the freedom of the press. Ramdas Vengery, secretary of ONS, pointed out that in the U.S., freedom of the press was constitutionally guaranteed, but in India there was no such provision. Mr. Vengery said the organisation would write soon to all the MPs in the country as well as the Prime Minister and the President urging them to enact such a law in the country.