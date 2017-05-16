Bus services to remote areas to be retained

more-in

Transport Minister Thomas Chandy on Tuesday assured the Assembly that the KSRTC would not cancel any of the bus services to remote areas and that instructions had been issued to authorities to consult local legislators before taking any decision to the contrary.

Replying to the debate on the demands for grants for his department, Mr. Chandy said the State was opposed to some provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill recently passed by the Lok Sabha. He said instructions would be given to authorities to behave in a friendly manner while carrying out checks.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, making an intervention, said instructions had been given to the authorities concerned on the basis of the discussions held at a meeting of senior police officers the other day.

Profitable

Minister for Transport Thomas Chandy informed the Assembly on Tuesday the KSRTC was working out a mechanism to reduce the repayment of a ₹1,650-crore loan taken from the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation. He said the KSRTC would be made profitable within a year and salary and pension will be paid on the first of every month from January 2018.