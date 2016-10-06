The services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) were partially hit in the district on Wednesday after a section of employees affiliated to the INTUC and the BMS took mass casual leave to protest against the delay in disbursing September salary.

The INTUC protest was inaugurated by district INTUC secretary P.V. Udayakumar. The strike forced the KSRTC to withdraw around 50 per cent of services to Mangaluru, Sullia, and Puthur in Karnataka.

The BMS workers staged a protest march inside the depot.