All street vendors in the city will be soon rehabilitated at the building constructed near the Sakthan Exhibition Ground, Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan has said.

In the first phase, street vendors from Pattalam Road and Sakthan Nagar will be rehabilitated.

Though the City Corporation had built the centre sometime back, the vendors had not been shifted.

Lack of basic facilities, including drinking water and power connection, had stalled the move to shift the vendors.

A list of vendors to be rehabilitated will be prepared, according to the Mayor.