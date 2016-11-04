Providing succour to the young differently abled endosulfan victims, a ‘Mathruka’ Buds school, the first of its kind in the State, will be opened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan near Periye here on Friday.

The special school is built at a cost of Rs.1.45 crore using the Rural Infrastructure Development fund under a special package provided by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

The school has quality study materials besides a sensory room, virtual rehabilitation, and sensory garden, District Collector K. Jeevanbabu has said.