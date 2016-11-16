The BSNL Kollam authorities have registered their protest against a group of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists blocking the customer care centre of the BSNL at Chinnakada in the city on Tuesday.

The DYFI exercise was in protest against the hardships caused to the people following the demonetisation of higher denomination currency notes last Tuesday.

In a statement, the BSNL authorities said the customer centre functions as a utility service to customers and operated as a counter through which customers could continue to pay their bills with the scrapped currency notes as per an order from the Central government.

The blockade had affected the operation of the centre for quite some time during the morning hours. The operations could commence only after the demonstrators were arrested and removed by the police.

The BSNL statement said that such disruption of service to the customers can only been seen as a move to help the private sector service providers in the field.