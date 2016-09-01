The BSNL is launching a major drive in Kollam to woo back landline customers. A decision in this connection was taken at a meeting of the Kollam Telecom Advisory Committee (TAC) chaired by N.K. Premachandran, MP, on August 26.

The move comes in the wake of concerns being expressed at the meeting over the dip in attraction among customers to BSNL landline services. Kollam BSNL general manager V. Rajendran told the media that “reconnection melas” would be held at all telephone exchanges in the district to win back customers who had severed BSNL landline connections.

He said better awareness would be created on BSNL offers for landline connections. Mr. Rajendan said landline customers anywhere in the country could make unlimited free calls to all networks from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and unlimited free calls on Sundays.

An ‘Experience Landline 49’ scheme with no installations charges for those availing themselves of new connections had been launched. Whatever the call figures, a fixed rate of Rs. 49 would be charged for the first six months for new customers.

A free prepaid SIM card is part of the package. The customer would have to pay Rs. 600 for the instrument.

Mr. Rajendran said BSNL mobile customers could now divert incoming calls to a BSNL landline without charge. He said for new landline and broadband connections, customers could dial 1993 or SMS to 54141.

Under the terms of the present TAC, 2,25,406 new prepaid and post-paid connections had been provided in the mobile sector.

Coverage problems at 22 locations and call drop problems had been resolved. Mr. Rajendran said optic fibre cables had been extended to all grama panchayats and 16 mobile towers were also added.

He said seven WiFi hotspots had been established in the district, including five in the city. Mr. Rajendran said that BSNL was the only service provider in India offering a minimum broadband speed of 1 Mbps.