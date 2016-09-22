Workers, residents of Thiruvizhamkunnu had protested against move

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has decided to cull the brucellosis-infected cattle at its Thiruvizhamkunnu farm. KVASU Registrar Joseph Mathew said on Wednesday that culling would be done after conducting an awareness programme to mitigate the fears of the local people and the workers of the farm about the spread of the disease.

Earlier, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had revoked the permission granted to cull 85 head of cows affected with the bacterial disease.

Brucellosis, known also as Malta fever and Rock fever, is highly contagious and can be transmitted to human beings through unpasteurised milk and uncooked meat of the infected animal. Health experts confirm that it causes inconsistent fever, miscarriage, sweating, weakness, depression and muscular pain.

The earlier plan of the university was to cull the animals within the premises of its farm at Thiruvizhamkunnu, near Mannarkkad, here and the board had given its approval for the initiative. But following strong protests from the staff of the farm and the local community, the university decided to transport the animals to its plant at Mannuthy in Thrissur district for culling.

The protesters said close contact with the infected animal would result in human being contracting the disease.

The university had approached the AWBI again seeking permission to shift the cattle to Thrissur saying it has the expertise and facilities there to complete the process avoiding the risk of human beings contracting the disease while transporting the cattle. The university had also thought of using the culled cattle for making animal manure.

It was then that the AWBI ordered banning of the culling and directed the varsity to keep the cattle in isolated cowsheds within the farm at Thiruvizhamkunnu till further orders.

University officials say the delay in culling the cattle would result in spreading of the disease to more animals in the farm.