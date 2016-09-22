Mega family adalat rues agonizing trend

State Women’s Commission member J. Pramila Devi has cautioned teenage girls against being overzealous in their newly found freedom. They should be aware of the dangers lurking behind.

A mega family adalat held here earlier in the week did indicate several agonizing trends arising out of broken familial ties, she told The Hindu .

“Having a world beyond the precincts of the house is a good thing to have happened to women. But several among them tend to be oblivious of the threat to their own security,” Ms. Pramila said.

The case of three schoolgirls hailing from Konni who mysteriously disappeared from home and school and perished during a railway journey a year ago remains a blot on society. “The girls were probably driven by peer pressure, but they failed to have concern about the feelings of their parents. It is a dangerous trend,” she said.

“Children are more liberated now. Teenagers travelling on buses and trains to unknown terrains, driven by passion or wanderlust, are unaware of the complexities that such escapades could lead to. In contrast, the old generation used to be more concerned about their parents. The teens of that time had the urge to venture into the unknown, but were hesitant even to go for a film without parents’ consent,” she said.

The adalat had a host of cases that indicated broken familial ties. In one of the cases, the mother of a four-year-old girl had abandoned her husband and started living with another man. The woman alleged that she had deserted her husband owing to harassment and neglect. She wanted the custody of the child who was staying with her estranged husband.

The Commission concluded that the child would not be safe in the custody of the woman as she was staying with a man who had not married her. She had not divorced her husband. On her request to provide an opportunity to meet her daughter, the commission said that it could be decided after getting a report from the police.