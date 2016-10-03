Students of Government Engineering College staged a street play to create awareness on gender equality recently.

As part of the GENESIS (Gender Equality through NSS Intervention Scheme) extended from September 23 to October 2, around 60 NSS volunteers of the GEC presented the programme ‘Manaveeyam’ at Thekkinkadu maidan here. They sang the Manavageetham, which was followed by the street play.

The play was about set rules and regulations imposed on men and women to curb their freedom. It highlighted the many myths about the gender status, which should be thwarted. People should be let live freely without barrier of inequality, it noted.