Bridge repair progressing at Enathu

In full steam: Repairs on the 18-year-old concrete bridge across the Kallada river in progress at Enathu, near Adoor, on Wednesday.

The repairs on the damaged concrete bridge across the Kallada river at Enathu, near Adoor, are fast progressing. The aim is to complete the project by August end.

Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) sources said the piling work for constructing two new bridge piers to replace the damaged ones is under way.

Superintendent Engineer of the KSTP S. Deepu said the damaged bridge piers, P2 and P3, would be demolished after providing sufficient temporary support to the concrete slab.

The second and third piers (P2 and P3) of the bridge from the Kottarakara side were found slightly shifted and the well foundation of the third pier eroded at the bottom.

Traffic stopped

Vehicular traffic on the 18-year-old concrete bridge at Enathu was stopped and the bridge was closed for the public from January 10 following detection of serious damage to the two piers.

The KSTP has undertaken the repairs estimated at ₹4.75 crore. Mr. Deepu said the new piers could be completed in 45 days and the bridge opened for vehicular traffic by August end.