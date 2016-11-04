The State committee of Kerala Brahmana Sabha has urged the State government to return the land taken away from the community members under the land reforms Act for farming-related activities, but which are now used for non-agricultural and commercial ventures.

The 46th annual meeting held here on Thursday reminded the State government in a resolution that the land was taken over by the government only to be distributed among farmers to increase agricultural productivity. “The agricultural production in the State is decreasing. On the other hand, the land is being diverted and reclaimed for commercial activities mainly at the behest of land sharks. The real owners of these lands are our community members and they are still penniless. It is a travesty of justice,” said Sabha president Karimpuzha Raman.

“The State government must set aside a corpus fund for the land holders in the Brahmin community as announced during the passing of Kerala Land Reforms Act. Such a fund can help the community start its own educational and health institutions,” said Mr. Raman.

The meeting also urged the government to provide more funds for renovating Brahmin agraharams across the State. Hardly 100 houses were renovated using the meagre funds allocated so far, a resolution said. The Sabha demanded Rs.25 crore for renovation of the remaining houses and construction of Samooha Madoms (community centres).