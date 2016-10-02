A weapon training officer of the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala in Kannur imparting instruction to visiting personnel of the Royal Australian Navy at the weapon simulator facility at the academy.

: A delegation of three midshipmen led by Lieutenant Joseph Mckay of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) visited the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala here as part of ‘building bridges of friendship’ between the two navies.

The INA, in a press release here on Saturday, said the delegation was on a nine-day visit to the academy starting from September 25. During the visit, the members of the RAN delegation were acquainted with the training aspects that the cadets at the INA underwent as part of their training. The aim of the visit was also to study the training of the INA cadets, it said adding that the visit also gave an opportunity to the INA cadets to learn and understand the training processes that the Royal Australian Navy follows.

“The visitors were given ample opportunities to understand INA and to form bonds of friendship with INA cadets,” the press release said.

They also visited places of historical and cultural interest in and around the INA, it added.

The release said the INA also learnt about the training process of the Australian Defence Forces Academy. It was a mutually enriching experience for the young officers of both Navies, it noted.