The Bommai kolu arranged as part of the Navaratri festival at a Brahmin household in Pathanamthitta on Monday.

The artistic display of dolls is prepared by women, kids

Tamil Brahmins prepared Bommai kolu, an artistic display of dolls, at their houses (agraharams) in Pathanamthitta district as part of the Navaratri festival.

Bommai kolu is prepared by women and children and the dolls displayed represent the assembly of Goddess Durga.

The ritualistic display of different kinds of dolls, mainly that of Hindu gods and goddesses, has been a major attraction with the Navaratri celebrations of Tamil Brahmins.

Dolls alias ‘bommai’ are arranged on a ladder like structure and bhajans and ‘aarati’ are performed in the evening during the nine-day Navaratri festival.

The dolls will be taken out on the tenth day of Vijayadasami, marking the culmination of the Navaratri festival.

Malayalappuzha temple

Meanwhile, District Collector R.Girija formally inaugurated the Navaratri celebrations at the famous Bhagavathy temple at Malayalappuzha near here on Sunday. According to Temple Advisory Committee president S. Jayakumar, the Vidyarambhom on the Vijayadasami Day will begin at 11 a.m. Sreedharan Namboodiri, temple Melsanthi; Lekshmi Rekha, head of the Department of Paediatrics at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and P.Sujith, District Judge, will lead the Vidyarambhom ceremony, he said.