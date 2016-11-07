The body of a youth, found missing three days ago, was recovered from a well in the Adukkathbayal locality here. The police registered a case in connection with the incident on Sunday.

The body of Raman, 25, a native of Karnataka’s Bangapura village, who went missing from his rented accommodation at Adukkathbayal, was traced from the well when the local people alerted the police after noticing a foul odour emanating from the locality.

The youth, a construction worker, was residing with his colleagues at the rented building, the police said.

The police, who had registered a case of man-missing under provisions of the Kerala Police Act, later framed a fresh case under Cr.PC 174 (unnatural death) as the body was found to have multiple injuries. The Town police here said foul play was suspected in the death.

The body has been shifted to the Pariyaram Medical College hospital for a detailed autopsy.