He had jumped into a river two days ago

The body of a man who jumped into the Chandragiri river from a bridge near Melparamba two days ago was traced on Thursday. The body of Bhaskara, 41, son of Janardhanan, a resident of nearby Mannipady, was fished out by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police nearly a kilometre from the bridge. He had jumped into the river around 5.15 p.m. on Tuesday, the police said.

Bhaskara was working in a garage at Badiadukka. The body was shifted to the General Hospital here for autopsy, they said.