Two other cars parked were damaged in the blast. The rear side of Dr. Reji’s car was badly dented and its tyres burst. Witnesses said they ran for cover as the blast triggered a near-panic situation in the court complex.

Riya Mohammed, a homoeo medical officer, who was attending a monthly meeting convened by Dr. Reji, said that the blast mildly shook their building.

“We came running down to see what happened, and there was that smell of gunpowder,” said Dr. Riya.

District Medical Officer V. Ummer Farook said the blast nearly threw him out of his chair.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will launch a preliminary inquiry into the blast.

Sources said a team of NIA sleuths from Kochi would visit the blast spot on Wednesday.

The step is in view of the similarity in a series of four low-intensity blasts reported from different parts of South India starting April 7 this year.