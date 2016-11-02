Twelve persons were injured, one of them reportedly seriously, following a blast at the public sector Hindustan Insecticides Limited (HIL) in the Eloor industrial belt this morning.

The blast occurred around 10 a.m. as carbon disulphide was being off-loaded from a tanker. Fire tenders rushed to the factory premises and the situation is now under control. Ganapathi, one of the employees, is stated to have sustained 70 per cent burn injuries.

District Collector Mohammed Y. Safirulla told reporters that the situation was fully under control and efforts were on to off-load the remaining quantity of carbon disulphide without further complications.