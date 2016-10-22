M. Thamban Nair, head of the department of Mathematics at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras), has been chosen for this year’s B.K. Master memorial national higher educator excellence award.

Dr. Nair received the award, instituted in memory of Uduma Educational Trust founder-director the late B.K. Mohammad Kunhi, in recognition of his all-round contribution to higher and professional education, the trust said in a statement here on Friday.

The award would be presented to Dr. Nair, who also hails from Uduma, by P. Karunakaran, MP, on Monday.