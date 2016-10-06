Separate marches taken out by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists in the city on Wednesday in protest against the government's stand on the self-financing college issue turned violent.

The police used water cannons against the protesters. When 100-odd Yuva Morcha activists took out a march to the Collectorate demanding resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the ABVP members tried to picket District Education Officer’s office.

They alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was playing politics without solving the issue.

The ABVP activists demanded immediate solution to the issue and reinstallation of the James Commission.

BJYM State president K.R. Hari inaugurated a protest meeting. ABVP State committee member P.S. Anumod inaugurated the ABVP protest meeting.