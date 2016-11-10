BJP activists, led by BJP Assembly constituency Committee, took out a march on Wednesday to the house of Cooperation Minister A.C. Moideen at Panangattukara, alleging that the Minister was trying to protect the culprits in Wadakkanchery gang rape case. As the news about the protest march spread, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers gathered around the Minister’s house. A strong police force was deployed at the venue to avoid untoward incidents. — Staff Reporter

