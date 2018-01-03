BJP sees land grab at kurinji park

more-in

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Kummanam Rajasekharan has said that there is widespread encroachment on the Neelakurinji National Park area.

After visiting the Kurinji park along with a delegation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he told media persons at Munnar on Wednesday that the State government should prepare for a CBI inquiry. The party would submit a report based on the visit to the Centre.

"Misleading campaigns"

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) were engaged in misleading campaigns on the sanctuary. If the survey was held in a time-bound manner, no one should have been evicted. The farmers living there for years should be protected and the campaign that they would be evicted was incorrect. There should be a special package for Vattavada grama panchayat, he said and added it was a conspiracy between the LDF and the UDF in not allowing the special officer to complete the survey.

The State should come forward to implement the report submitted by official Nivedita P. Haran. He said there was now a situation that no kurinji was blossoming due to the large-scale cultivation of eucalyptus. They should be removed, he said and added the government should implement the Kurinji Sanctuary Implementation Plan submitted to it in 2012.