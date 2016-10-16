Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member P.K. Krishnadas has said that the party will organise national-level protests against the CPI(M)’s ‘reign of terror’ in the district.

Inaugurating the BJP’s district convention here on Saturday, he said that the protest campaign is planned in response to the indifference of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan towards the unrest in his home district including his home village of Pinarayi.

The Chief Minister was not even prepared to express his concern over the recent incidents in his own constituency, he said adding that such an attitude was not helpful for restoring peace in the district.

Accusing the Chief Minister of being ‘blinded’ by power, Mr. Krishnadas said the BJP’s protest campaign would begin from the home village of the Chief Minister, where BJP workers were being denied the right to live peacefully. The LDF government had not taken any step to ensure protection of people in his own native place. The Chief Minister had not convened a peace conference here despite the escalating situation.

BJP district president P. Sathyaprakash presided. Party district secretaries V. Rathnakaran and K.K. Vinod Kumar were among those present.