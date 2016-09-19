The three-day BJP national council session in Kozhikode from September 23 will devise a clear strategy for bolstering the organisational network to tackle the Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections and also for making a strong foray in the South, well ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Patidar and Dalit uprising in Gujarat, reports of the Jats alienating themselves from the party in U.P., and the AAP consolidating its position to come to power in Punjab. In the wake of such developments, even a minor electoral setback could prove dearly for a party that seeks continued governance at the Centre.

Though adversaries predict a setback for the BJP in the Assembly polls and a major decline in prospects in the Lok Sabha elections, the national leadership, party sources say, has the confidence of bettering its prospects