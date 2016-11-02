The honeymoon between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) seems to be at a crossroads, with the latter alleging failed promises.

Talking to The Hindu on condition of anonymity, three senior BDJS leaders accused the BJP leadership of side-lining the promises made to the party, whose support it badly needed in the Assembly polls.

The leaders said the BDJS attracted middle and lower middle class sections of the Ezhava community, who supported the communist parties, till the SNDP Yogam, in association with various other Hindu organisations, floated the party.

They alleged that the BJP questioned the self-esteem of the BDJS by not keeping its promise to allot 13 posts in various Central institutions to the latter. The BJP had reportedly offered the Coconut Development Board chairmanship to the BDJS nominee, besides suggesting its nominees to the Spices Board, ITDC, director board of nationalised banks, and as the Solicitor General, they claimed. However, the BJP leadership had failed to keep the promises.

Analysts see Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s praise of the Chief Minister as overtures to take the BDJS to the Left camp.

They claimed that there was discontent even among BJP workers, especially in Malabar, over the party’s allegedly “indifferent” attitude towards the BDJS. “But for the BDJS, the BJP could not have won the Nemom Assembly seat or performed well in many other constituencies,” they claimed.

They said the absence of strong leaders such as P.P.Mukundan was plaguing the BJP. Though the RSS leadership had backed Mr. Mukundan’s return to party politics, no initiative had taken place in this regard, a BDJS leader said.

