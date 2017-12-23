BJP: Governor a mute spectator to violence

more-in

Bharatiya Janata Party State unit president Kummanam Rajasekharan has called upon Governor P. Sathasivam to intervene to stop repeated incidents of violence allegedly unleashed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the district and elsewhere in clear violation of the decisions of bilateral peace meetings attended by Sangh Parivar and CPI(M) leaders in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The Governor is remaining a mute spectator when the State is sliding toward anarchy,” Mr. Rajasekharan said at a press conference here on Saturday. He said the Governor’s inaction was dereliction of duty.

The BJP leader, earlier in the morning, visited five BJP leaders of Sivapuram at the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital at Thalassery where they have been admitted with stab injuries they received in an attack by suspected CPI(M) workers a few days ago. The BJP leader said the CPI(M) appeared to have shifted its strategy of eliminating workers of its rivals to physically maiming them.

Behaviour of police

Mr. Rajasekharan alleged that the police were not only colluding with the CPI(M) through inaction but also behaving as active CPI(M) workers. He said the five local leaders had come under attack on December 19 night when they were on their way to meet the Malur police sub-inspector on the direction of the Circle Inspector on the issue of the arrest of a local BJP worker. He said the State Human Rights Commission should intervene as people’s life and property were under threat here.

To a question on Halal Fayidah, the CPI(M)-sponsored cooperative institution for promoting interest-free investment scheduled to be inaugurated by Mr. Vijayan on December 24, the BJP leader said the matter would be brought to the attention of the Central government as Islamic banking could not be pursued under the RBI rules. The CPI(M) was trying to capture the financial sector for its own advantage, he alleged.