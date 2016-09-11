Expressing concern over “growing incidents of attack” on BJP workers in Kerala, party president Amit Shah has constituted a five-member team to visit the State and submit a report over the matter.

BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will head the committee whose other members are party MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Hegde, Nalin Kateel and its secretary and Kerala in-charge H. Raja, a statement issued here on Saturday said.

The committee members will visit the State immediately and submit their report to Mr. Shah over the “growing” political violence. — PTI