Former AIDWA president Subhashini Ali addressing the delegates meeting to mark the inauguration of the three-day conference of the association in Kanhangad on Wednesday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre is initiating deliberate efforts to take away the hard fought rights of the oppressed sections of society by launching “anti-people” policies, especially in the party ruled north Indian States, former president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) Subhashini Ali has said.

‘‘This is not a question pertaining to a political party, but is an issue of whole thought process that attacks freedom and wants to take us back into the dark ages,’’ she said while inaugurating the 11th State conference of the pro-CPI(M) AIDWA here on Wednesday.

‘‘On the one hand, efforts are under way to encourage the worst kind of capitalist forces by diluting labour laws, while on the other hand the saffron party is trying to take away the hard fought social reforms and equality achieved in the past,’’ Ms. Ali said.

“As women we must understand that the attack is targeted on us and we should fight back to frustrate the evil designs,” she said.

Terming as revolutionary the decision of the new Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to construct toilets in every houses in Kerala, Ms Ali said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was merely talking about sanitation schemes, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had taken serious steps to see that every houses in the State had toilet facilities, that to a greater extend would take care of the security of women.”

AIDWA State president T.N. Seema presided over the function. Around 600 delegates from the State are taking part in the deliberation as the function.