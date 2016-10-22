An unidentified gang hacked a BJP activist at Padoor, near Venkidangu, in the district on Friday.

Kalappurakkal Vishnu Prasad, 28, who was going in a motorbike, was hit by a car at around 10.45 a.m.. Prasad, who fell on the road was attacked by a six-member gang.

The BJP activist tried to take rescue in a nearby house.

But the gang followed and hacked him. He suffered injuries on his head, and fingers on his right palm were almost severed. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Prasad, a taxi driver by profession, is the brother of Vijaysankar, who is the seventh accused in the murder of CPI(M) activist Shihabuddin of Pavaratty.