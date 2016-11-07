More than 1.7 lakh ducks affected by bird flu have been culled so far by rapid response teams formed by the authorities for curbing the disease in the district. As many as 8,175 ducks were culled on Sunday.

Apart from 20 teams of rapid response teams in operation, 10 more teams from other districts will reach Alappuzha district on Monday, officials said.

The culling operations had started on October 26 after the virus infection was confirmed. The operations in some places are set to be concluded and the teams have started sterilisation of the areas where the diseased ducks were culled.

The farmers are to be given compensation for the culled ducks at Rs.100 to Rs.200 per bird. The relief is expected to be handed over soon.

The H5N8 virus which has affected the ducks does not get transmitted to human beings, according to officials.