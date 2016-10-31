Humans will not contract virus, culling to begin tomorrow

With all the 12 samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, diagnosed as positive, the authorities have kick-started anti-bird flu offensive in the district.

According to J. Hariharan of the Animal Husbandry Department, the birds are infected with H5N8 variety avian influenza which will not be transmitted to humans. “It is the same variety found in parts of Alappuzha district,” he said.

With the confirmation of the disease, culling will commence by Tuesday. District Collector C.A. Latha has called a meeting of officials concerned for Monday. According to Dr. Hariharan, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) for the culling operation have been readied. “They will kill the affected bids and burn the carcass,” he said. As per official figures, 3,125 birds have died so far in the district on account of bird flu. The figure for Sunday is 293, he said.

Three panchayats

According to Dr. Hariharan, bird flu has been reported from the three grama panchayats of Aymanam, Aarpookkara and Kumarakom on the low lying western areas bordering the Kuttanad wetland region. In the 2014 outbreak too these areas were afflicted with bird flu.