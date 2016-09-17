The district panchayat, in association with grama panchayats and municipalities, will start power generation using mini hydroelectric projects up to 25 MW to tide over power shortage.

Under the district panchayat, mini hydroelectric projects were successfully launched at Kallar and Mankulam grama panchayats at Nakshatrakuthu.

Sale of power

An official at the district panchayat said that it could sell the power to the private firms in case the KSEB declines to purchase the power. For the successful implementation of the projects, a committee with energy management director as convener has already been formed, the official pointed out.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has identified 62 mini hydroelectric projects in the State and it is estimated to produce 150 MW of power by 2017.