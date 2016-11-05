Kindergarten students of Devamatha CMI Public School recited 523 poems by as many writers at the 60th anniversary celebrations of Kerala Piravi recently, in an attempt to enter the Limca Book of Records.

In all, 523 students recited as many poems as part of ‘Keraleeyam-2016’ recently. At the programme conducted at 14 venues, 37 students each recited poems for two hours.

The programme was meant to develop love and respect towards the mother tongue, said Principal Fr. Shaju Edamana.

Rigurous practice

“The programme also aimed at familiarising children with Malayalam poems and poets. Such programmes will inculcate confidence and performance skill in little children,” he said.

The teachers and students had been practising for an entire month for the programme, the Principal said. More training would be given for 60 selected students in reciting poems, he added.