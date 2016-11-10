The Kerala government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will continue their efforts to end the standoff between lawyers and journalists, Minister for Law and Cultural Affairs A.K. Balan has said.

Replying to the discussion on the Kerala Advocates’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in the Assembly on Wednesday, Mr. Balan said lawyers, as court officers who interpret the law, should have more social commitment.

The government had enhanced the benefits for them and they should reciprocate, he said. Despite the intervention of the Chief Minister, the Governor and Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and the High Court, there was no let-up in the situation.

This was proof that the government had its limitations in ending the impasse. It would continue its effort by taking both sections into confidence.

As per the Bill unanimously passed by the Assembly, benefits from the Kerala Advocates’ Welfare Fund had been enhanced considerably. Debutant lawyers below the age of 30 would get a stipend that would be fixed by the Welfare Fund Trustee Committee.

The government wanted to fix it at Rs.3,000 a month. Medical assistance had been enhanced from Rs.5,000 to Rs.1 lakh and retirement benefit from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.10 lakh. The Assembly also unanimously passed the Kerala Court Fees and Suits Valuation (Amendment) Bill, 2016.