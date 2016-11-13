There was a huge rush at banks on Saturday as the majority of Automated Teller Machines ran out of cash stock in the morning itself. Bank authorities announced that those who had already exchanged their currency notes once should not stand in the queue.

Banks, on their part, put in place strict regulations on exchange of demonetised currency notes. Customers were allowed to exchange their currency notes only once owing to strict restrictions from the Reserve Bank of India.

People were seen waiting outside banks in long queues since early morning. Those who received notes of Rs.2,000 from banks seemed to be in a quandary with none willing to pay the ramaining amount after purchases.

Hospital patients and their bystanders were the worst affected. “Should we stand with the patient or run for change,” they asked.

Many retail shops in the district closed shutters on Saturday. The construction industry has almost come to a standstill, with no money to pay wages for the workers. Now people are depending on big retail chains, who receive card payment, for the daily needs.