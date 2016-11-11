National » Kerala

KOLLAM, November 11, 2016
Updated: November 11, 2016 05:36 IST

Banks overflow with wads of anguish

  • Special Correspondent
A crowd outside the Head Post Office in Kollam on Thursday to exchange/ deposit demonetised higher denomination currency notes.— Photo: C. Suresh Kumar
Heavy rush to exchange, deposit notes in Kollam

There was heavy rush at counters of nationalised banks and post offices for depositing and exchanging Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 currency notes from Thursday morning.

The banks and post offices had made preparations to meet the rush.

The majority were in urgent need of money for their daily expenses. Though many wanted Rs.100 and Rs. 50 notes, bank authorities said there was shortage of lower denomination currency.

The police said in spite of the rush with substantially large amount with many persons, no untoward incident was reported in the district in connection with the exchange exercise.

People began arriving at the authorised exchange and deposit centres as early as 7 a.m. By the time the banks opened, crowds had thronged the premises.

Canara Bank authorities said about Rs. 3 crore was distributed as exchange and Rs. 7 crore as withdrawals through the 30 branches of the bank in the district.

The value of the scrapped notes deposited in the branches was yet to the computed. The working hours of the bank at all branches was extended till 6 p.m to cater to the rush.

Authorities of the Kollam branch of the Central Bank of India said Rs.3 lakh was disbursed as exchange and Rs. 2.5 crore obtained as deposits in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. The authorities said there were no big deposits.

At the Kollam Head Post Office, a huge crowd was seen from the morning. Officers said by 5 p.m., Rs. 24 lakh was disbursed as exchange and Rs. 57 lakh obtained as deposit.

Similar exchange and deposit operations were carried out at the head post offices at Kottarakara and Karunagapally. Branch post offices were also involved in the process but with limited funds.

Banks and post offices expect similar rush on Friday too.

Banks overflow with wads of anguish

