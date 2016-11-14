Baker’s Association Kerala (Bake) has urged the merchants to support the reforms initiated in the currency note distribution by the Union government. Though the inadequate availability of currency notes has been causing difficulty to the bakers also, the situation was apparently improving with more currency notes reaching the public.

Under such a situation, it was not advisable to close down the shops indefinitely, Bake president P.M. Sankaran said in a statement. Closure of shops would add to the financial difficulties faced by the bakers as well as other merchants while it could help the big malls attract more customers.

Indefinite closure of shops would be counterproductive to the bakeries and other small businesses, he said. The statement was issued in the wake of a call given by a section of merchants to close down shops indefinitely from Tuesday.