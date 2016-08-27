The Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Association of India (AMMOI) has urged the Excise Department not to raid ayurveda dispensaries and manufacturing units till the government notified the pending amendments to the Kerala Spirituous Preparations (Control) Rules.

In a statement here, AMMOI general secretary D. Ramanathan and nine other leading ayurveda practitioners said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a meeting on August 11 assured them that steps would be taken to notify the amendments as early as possible.

They contented that many provisions under SP-7 licence of the Rules were not practical concerning medical practice in the ayurveda sector. It is under the provisions of this licence that the ayurveda dispensaries and manufacturing units are being raided by excise officers.

During the raids, medicinal preparations containing alcohol are seized and cases slapped on the practitioners under the Kerala Abkari Act. The AMMOI contends that the preparations are manufactured under the strength of the SP-7 licence issued by the competent authority. Moreover, cases cannot be charged under the Abkari Act as there is no violation of the Act.

'Negative reports doing harm'

Dr. Ramanathan said at a time when the whole world is looking forward to Kerala as a reliable destination for ayurveda treatment, the Excise Department feeding the media with negative reports would harm the ayurveda sector. Now, many units are not manufacturing alcohol-based medicinal preparations that provide cure to many diseases, he said.

Signatories to the statement include Padmabushan P.K. Warrier, Padmabushan Ashtavaidyar E.T. Narayanan Moos, and Padmashree P.R. Krishna Kumar.