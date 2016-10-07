The Vaikom Management Association (VMA) has won the national award for the best Local Management Association (LMA) instituted by the All India Management Association (AIMA).

This is the second time that the VMA has been honoured by the AIMA. Last year they had won the award for the Best Emerging LMA. The VMA was the runners-up this time in the best emerged LMA category.

VMA secretary general Anil Mazhuvancheril accepted the award at a National Management Convention held in New Delhi recently. The award has been presented by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.