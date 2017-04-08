Avishna’s condition deteriorates

more-in

Avishna, sister of Jishnu Pranoy who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past three days, has said she is willing to die for her brother.

She said she would continue her fast until the police arrested the accused and government take action against the police personnel involved in the action on her mother in front of the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Her health condition has deteriorated and doctors from a local hospital and the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, have suggested shifting the 15-year-old to a hospital soon.

Avishna has been on fast at her home at Valayam, Kozhikode, since Thursday.

However, doctors started an intravenous drip to give fluids through her veins from Friday. She is also taking water in small quantities. A special care unit is being arranged at her home.

A team of police personnel is camping at her home. Senior police officers wanted to arrest and shift her to a hospital. However, the district administration has warned against such a step as the incident will further complicate the issue.

Expressing solidarity with her, a group of relatives, including women, are on fast.