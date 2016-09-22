A Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker was arrested in connection with the attack on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker at Pallikkunnu here on September 19.

The Kannur Town police arrested Sreenaman (29) of Chirakkal here on Wednesday. He is the prime accused in the attack on BJP worker Sharath (27) at Pallikkunnu. Sharat had suffered serious injuries in the attack. He has been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The police said that Sreenaman is the president of the Azhikode block DYFI committee. According to the police, he and four others reached the spot of the incident in a motorcycle at around 11.30 p.m. on Monday.

Three of them hacked the victim with the intention to kill due to political enmity, the police said. It was the police team that reached the spot immediately after the incident that rushed the victim to hospital. The incident was recorded on CCTV camera installed nearby, the police said adding that the footage provided sufficient evidence in identifying the accused and later arresting the prime accused in a very short span of time. The police also informed that raids were being conducted at various places for arresting the remaining accused.