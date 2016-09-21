The Travancore Devaswom Board has started organising the atonement rituals prescribed at an astrological consultation held at Sabarimala recently.

A ‘Laksharchana’ was performed at the Ayyappa Temple and a ‘Trikaala Bhagavathy Seva’ at the Malikappuram Temple on Monday. The Tantri, Kandararu Rajeevararu, led the ‘Laksharchana’ and the Malikappuram Melsanthi, S.E. Unnikrishnan Namboodiri, led the ‘Bhagavathy Seva’ at Malikappuram. A ‘Maha Sudarshana Homom,’ has been performed at the Ayyappa Temple on Tuesday evening. The Ayyappa Temple will be closed after the ‘Athazhapooja’ on Wednesday evening.

According to the TDB public relations officer, Murli Kottackakom, the Ayyappa Temple will be opened on October 16 afternoon for the five-day rituals in the Malayalam month of Kanni that begins the next day. After a gap of 12 years, the Ashtabandha-kalasom ritual at the Ayyappa Temple as well as the Malikapuram Devi Temple would be performed in the muhurthom between 4.40 a.m. and 6 a.m. on October 20.

The Ayyappa Temple will be opened on October 28 afternoon for the ‘Chithira Aattathirunaal’ celebrations to be held on October 29.