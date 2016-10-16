A special team of officials have begun assessment of damage to paddy crop in Kuttanad.

The team had been deputed as per instructions from Minister for Agriculture V.S.Sunil Kumar, who visited the paddy fields affected by pest-attack, last week . The Minister had assured the farmers of providing compensation for the losses.

About 300 hectares of paddy fields in Kuttanad are understood to have been hit by pests and weeds. Paddy farming had been taken up in over 10,000 hectares in Kuttanad. The losses incurred by farmers are considerable in several areas, according to farmers’ representatives. Agitations had been launched by farmers under the aegis of the Kuttanad Vikasana Samithi and various agri-political groups to draw the attention of authorities to the phenomenon.

Modern tools such as helicam were being utilised for assessing the losses in clusters of fields. Paddy fields at Ambalappuzha, Punnapra, Thakazhy, Champakkulam and other places have suffered losses. The losses suffered by individual farmers and ‘padasekharams’ were being assessed. The estimated losses were being calculated in the presence of farmers.